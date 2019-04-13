Home
TREVILLIEN (Nee: Ginn) Joyce Late of Belmont

Passed surrounded by her family

9th April 2019

Aged 95 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Walter Trevillien. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne & Glen, Margaret (dec'd), Jude & Craig, Kerrie & Tony (dec'd) Adored nanna and great nanna. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Des and Sue, Phyllis and siblings. Step-mum of Don, David, Frank and Christine.



Family and friends of Joyce are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Bayview St, Warners Bay this Wednesday 17th April 2019, Funeral Mass for the repose of her soul commencing at 10.00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
