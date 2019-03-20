Home
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE WHALAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE WHALAN

Notice Condolences

JOYCE WHALAN Notice
WHALAN (nee Durrant) JOYCE Late of Marks Point

Passed peacefully

14th March 2019

Aged 98 years



Beloved wife of the late Joseph Whalan. Dearly loved sister of June and Margaret. Loved aunt of Geoff, Judith, Barry, Peter, Greg, Mandy, David and will be sadly missed by them and their families.



Family and friends of Joyce are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Saturday 23rd March 2019 service commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.