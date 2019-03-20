|
|
WHALAN (nee Durrant) JOYCE Late of Marks Point
Passed peacefully
14th March 2019
Aged 98 years
Beloved wife of the late Joseph Whalan. Dearly loved sister of June and Margaret. Loved aunt of Geoff, Judith, Barry, Peter, Greg, Mandy, David and will be sadly missed by them and their families.
Family and friends of Joyce are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Saturday 23rd March 2019 service commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019