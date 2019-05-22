Home
Judith Ann WILSON

Judith Ann WILSON
WILSON (nee: Stott) Judith Ann Late of Jewells

Passed peacefully

20th May 2019

Aged 83 Years



Dearly loved wife of Kenneth. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan & David, Vicki & Colin. Loving grandmother of Melanie, Christina and Joshua. Adored great grandmother.



The family and friends of Judith are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont this Thursday 23rd May 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 22, 2019
