JUDITH ANNE HIGGINS (Nee Lorraine) 02.07.1943- 09.04.2018 It is one year since you left us, we all miss you so very much. If tears could build a stairway and fond memories a lane, we would all walk up to heaven and bring you home again. So great has been the sorrow since we had to say goodbye. You were gone before we knew it and only God knows why. Our hearts still ache with sadness and secret tears still flow. What it means to lose you no one can ever know. You are forever in our thoughts and our hearts. We miss you dearly and we will always love you. Pete (MAX family pet), Simone, Darren, Mitch, Kane, Ebony, Missy, Chris, Paul. Gabrielle, Imogen, Ruby, Jasper.







Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary