Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith HIGGINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith HIGGINS

In Memoriam Condolences

Judith HIGGINS In Memoriam
JUDITH ANNE HIGGINS (Nee Lorraine) 02.07.1943- 09.04.2018 It is one year since you left us, we all miss you so very much. If tears could build a stairway and fond memories a lane, we would all walk up to heaven and bring you home again. So great has been the sorrow since we had to say goodbye. You were gone before we knew it and only God knows why. Our hearts still ache with sadness and secret tears still flow. What it means to lose you no one can ever know. You are forever in our thoughts and our hearts. We miss you dearly and we will always love you. Pete (MAX family pet), Simone, Darren, Mitch, Kane, Ebony, Missy, Chris, Paul. Gabrielle, Imogen, Ruby, Jasper.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.