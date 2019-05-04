|
|
ORR Judith (nee Jackson) May 1, 2019 Aged 86 Beloved wife of Alan (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Maria, Jillian and Ian, Matthew and Roslyn, John and Chantelle. Loving Nanna and Nanny Orr of Madelaine, Nathan and Britt, Liam, Stephanie and Zac, Lachlan, Gabrielle and Chris, Steven, Nicholas, Caterina, Scott, and Genevieve. Loved sister and sister-in-law of June, Margaret (both dec) and Eric, Richard (dec) and Dawn. In God's Loving Care Reunited With Alan Judith's family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Lugarno Anglican Church, 3A Old Forest Road, Lugarno on Thursday May 9, 2019 at 10.00am. Olsens Family Since 1944 9545 3477 olsens.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019