Patterson Judith Ann (nee Gash) Of Singeton passed away at Newcastle Private Hospital 22nd Feb 2019 aged 55years. Loving wife to Robert (Patto), loving mother to James and Thomas, a loved daughter, sister & aunt to the Gash familes of Hay and the Patterson family. Family and freinds of Judith are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, Singleton, Thursday 28th Feb 2019 commencing at 10.30am. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019