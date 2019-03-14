Home
TASSELL Judith Anne 'Judy' Late of Fullerton Cove Passed away 10th March 2019 Aged 69 years Dearly loved wife of Glen. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lucas and Tara, Justin and Debbie, David and Kristy, Linda and Glen, Michael, Gregory and Wendy, and Peter. Loving Grammy to all her grandchildren. Loving sister of Cheryl. Loved sister-in-law, aunt and dear friend to many. The relative and friends of Judy are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in "The Chapel", Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 15th March, 2019. Service commencing at 9.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
