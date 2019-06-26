|
|
VLAH Julija 20th June 2019
Late of Thornton.
Dearly loved wife of Anton(dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Tony, Visnja, Rayka and Duane. Much loved 'Baka' of Sinisha, Sasha, Daniel, Kristian, Milan, Lilly, Jayden and Luca. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all her family.
Aged 90 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend Julija's funeral service this Friday 28th June 2019 commencing 10.00am at White Lady Funeral Home, 80 Maitland Road, Mayfield.Following the service, the cortege will proceed to Sandgate Cemetery
.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019