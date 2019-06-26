|
|
DOUGLAS JUNE Late of Fig Tree
Toronto
Formerly of
Mount Hutton
Aged 93 Years
Beloved wife of Keith(dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Vaughan and Jenny, Glen and Linda. Adored Nan of Chad, Lauren, Amanda, Kylie and their partners. Great grandmother to their children.
Relatives and friends of JUNE are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd, Ryhope on FRIDAY 28th June 2019 commencing at 12.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019