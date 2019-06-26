Home
Resources
More Obituaries for JUNE DOUGLAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUNE DOUGLAS

Notice Condolences

JUNE DOUGLAS Notice
DOUGLAS JUNE Late of Fig Tree

Toronto

Formerly of

Mount Hutton

Aged 93 Years



Beloved wife of Keith(dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Vaughan and Jenny, Glen and Linda. Adored Nan of Chad, Lauren, Amanda, Kylie and their partners. Great grandmother to their children.



Relatives and friends of JUNE are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd, Ryhope on FRIDAY 28th June 2019 commencing at 12.00pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.