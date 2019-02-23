Home
June Freda FORBES

FORBES (Stephen) June Freda

21st February 2019

Late of

Salamander Bay



Loving mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Janine, Debbie and Wayne, Tania and Angela and Thomas. Adored grandmother of Clinton, Wade, Dylan, Jessica and Joshua. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Beverly and Warren, Ken (dec) and Eileen (dec).



Aged 76 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend the celebration of June's life this Monday 25th February 2019 commencing 2:00pm in the Elouera Chapel, White Lady Funeral Home, 80 Maitland Road Mayfield 2304.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
