Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for JUNE GUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUNE GUNN

Add a Memory
JUNE GUNN Notice
GUNN JUNE Late of Adamstown

Passed away

peacefully 25.6.2019

Aged 93 Years



Much loved wife of Jack(dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Cassandra. Cherished sister of Val. Dearly loved aunt to her extended family.



Relatives and friends of JUNE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on TUESDAY 2nd July 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. A private cremation will follow this service.

No flowers by request.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.