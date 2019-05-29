Home
June HOPKINS

June HOPKINS Notice
HOPKINS JUNE EVELYN Aged 89 years Formerly of Wallsend and Cardiff Dearly loved wife of Rex (Dec), mother, mother-in-law, grandma June and great grandma of Graham and Joanne, Christine and David Mason, Mark and Pamela and their Families and loved member of the Stone and Hopkins Families. June's Family invite you to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope this Friday 31st May, 2019 at 11 o'clock.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019
