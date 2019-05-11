|
|
O'DONNELL JUNE MARY (nee Vandermaal)
Late of Gateshead
Passed away
peacefully
surrounded by her
loving family
7th May 2019
Aged 77 years
Dearly loved wife of Jim. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Marie, Jamie & Lynne, Christine, David & Lindy, Jodie and Allan. Adored nan of Timothy & Laura, Amelia, Lachlan, Ben, Matthew & Nathan, Jordan, Thomas, Kaitlin, Lauren, Rebecca & Josh. Loving great-gran of Johnny, Charlotte and Rory. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.
Family and friends of June are warmly invited to attend a Funeral Mass for the repose of Her soul at St Paul's Catholic Church, Felton St, Gateshead on Tuesday 14th May 2019 commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019