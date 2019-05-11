Home
JUNE MARY O'DONNELL

Notice Condolences

JUNE MARY O'DONNELL Notice
O'DONNELL JUNE MARY (nee Vandermaal)

Late of Gateshead

Passed away

peacefully

surrounded by her

loving family

7th May 2019

Aged 77 years



Dearly loved wife of Jim. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Marie, Jamie & Lynne, Christine, David & Lindy, Jodie and Allan. Adored nan of Timothy & Laura, Amelia, Lachlan, Ben, Matthew & Nathan, Jordan, Thomas, Kaitlin, Lauren, Rebecca & Josh. Loving great-gran of Johnny, Charlotte and Rory. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.



Family and friends of June are warmly invited to attend a Funeral Mass for the repose of Her soul at St Paul's Catholic Church, Felton St, Gateshead on Tuesday 14th May 2019 commencing at 10.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019
