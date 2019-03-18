Home
JUNE PROCTOR

JUNE PROCTOR Notice
PROCTOR (nee Wills) JUNE

Late of Mayfield Aged Care,

Formerly of Warawee

Passed away peacefully

Surrounded by her loving family

16th March 2019

Aged 97 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Hedley Proctor. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and David, Malcolm and Chris, Phil and Robyn. Loving Gran to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of JUNE are warmly invited to attend her Memorial Service after a Private Interment to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Wednesday 20th March 2019, commencing at 3.00pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
