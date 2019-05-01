|
|
DRINKWATER JUSTIN DANIEL VINCENT 'DANNY'
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family 28th April 2019
Late of Blackalls Park
Aged 50 Years
Dearly loved son of JUSTIN and DOREEN. Much loved brother and brother in law of GAVIN, MICHELLE and MURRAY. Loving uncle of SHALEEA and SIERRA. Loved nephew of the DRINKWATER and McDONALD families.
The Relatives and Friends of DANNY are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope this FRIDAY 3rd May 2019 commencing at 1pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 1, 2019