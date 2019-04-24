Home
Meighan Funerals
VINCENT KATE ELIZABETH Late of Croudace Bay Aged 33 Years Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 21st April 2019 Dearly loved wife of Nathan. Much loved mother of Charlotte. Loving daughter of Dianne and Geoff. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Tim and Anna, Nick and Amanda, and Wade. Relatives and friends of Kate are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Bayview Street Warners Bay this Friday morning 26th April 2019, Funeral Service commencing at 10am. Kate has requested that everyone wear bright colours to help celebrate her life.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
