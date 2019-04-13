|
GOCHER (nee Murphy) KATHLEEN MARGARET "Kath" Late of Caves Beach Aged 75 years Dearly loved wife of MICHAEL. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of JOANNE and RINO, GAVIN and CATHY, GREG and DONNA, CASSANDRA, TRACEY and JIM, DANIEL and CATHERINE, NATHAN and HANNAH. Cherished Nanna to her twenty grandchildren and loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the MURPHY and GOCHER families Relatives and friends of KATH are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Bayview Street, Warners Bay this Tuesday morning 16th April 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow In God's Care
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019