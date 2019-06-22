Home
Kathleen GOLDIE

Notice Condolences

Kathleen GOLDIE Notice
GOLDIE (Gran) Kathleen Late of Whitebridge

Passed peacefully

18th June 2019

Aged 100 years



Dearly loved wife of Bob (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan, Dianne and Barry. Cherished Gran to Heath and Danny, Simone and Scott, Kassie and Brenn, and her great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Kathleen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Tuesday 25th June 2019, service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
