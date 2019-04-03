Home
KATHLEEN JEAN WILTON

KATHLEEN JEAN WILTON Notice
WILTON KATHLEEN JEAN (Nee WYLD)

Passed peacefully

30th March 2019

Aged 83 years



Dearly loved wife of Maurice (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Robyn, Peter and Annette, Stephen (dec'd) and Josie, David. Loving nan to her 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and loved sister of Doreen.



Family and friends of Kathleen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 4th April 2019 service commencing at 9.30am. A private interment to follow at Wallsend Cemetery.



'Forever In Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
