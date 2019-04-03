|
|
WILTON KATHLEEN JEAN (Nee WYLD)
Passed peacefully
30th March 2019
Aged 83 years
Dearly loved wife of Maurice (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Robyn, Peter and Annette, Stephen (dec'd) and Josie, David. Loving nan to her 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and loved sister of Doreen.
Family and friends of Kathleen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 4th April 2019 service commencing at 9.30am. A private interment to follow at Wallsend Cemetery.
'Forever In Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 3, 2019