KATHLEEN MAE MASON

KATHLEEN MAE MASON
MASON KATHLEEN MAE Passed away peacefully 20th March 2019

Late of Hillside Aged Care, Mt Hutton

Formerly of Kotara South

Aged 90 Years



Dearly loved wife of ARTHUR (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother in law of MARK, ROSS and CHERRY, JUDITH and GLEN. Loving Granny of TANYA, DANIEL, ALYSSA, and HAMISH.



The relatives and friends of KATHLEEN are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at Scots Kirk Presbyterian Church, Tudor St., Hamilton on TUESDAY 26th March 2019 at 11.30am.



A special thanks to all the wonderful staff who have cared for her at Opal Hillside.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
