|
|
CARMODY KATHLEEN MURIEL (KAY)
Passed away 25th March 2019
Late of Waratah West
Aged 74 Years
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jodie and Stephen. Beloved nanny of Kirrily, Jenna and Lara. Loved sister of John, Kevin (dec'd) and Frank.
Relatives and friends of KAY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at Christ The King Catholic Church, 380 Maitland Rd, Mayfield West on TUESDAY 2nd April 2019 at 10:00am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019