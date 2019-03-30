Home
KATHLEEN MURIEL CARMODY

CARMODY KATHLEEN MURIEL (KAY)

Passed away 25th March 2019

Late of Waratah West

Aged 74 Years



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jodie and Stephen. Beloved nanny of Kirrily, Jenna and Lara. Loved sister of John, Kevin (dec'd) and Frank.



Relatives and friends of KAY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at Christ The King Catholic Church, 380 Maitland Rd, Mayfield West on TUESDAY 2nd April 2019 at 10:00am. A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
