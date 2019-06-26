Home
KATHLEEN RUTH HENDERSON

KATHLEEN RUTH HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON KATHLEEN RUTH Passed away peacefully

23rd June 2019

Late of Branxton

Formerly of Hamilton

Aged 88 Years



Dearly loved wife of CLYDE. Much loved mother and mother in law of MEGAN and GRANT, DAVID and JENNY, GAYE and KAREN. Loving Grandma of SCOTT and ALICIA, JONO and JESS, TOM and ASH, Great Grandy of KOBIE, HALLE, JACK, CHARLIE, MAC, LEX, and NINA.



The relatives and friends of KATHLEEN

are invited to attend her farewell service to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St Broadmeadow this FRIDAY 28th June 2019 at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019
