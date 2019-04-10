Home
WATSON Kathryn Mavis Late of Shortland

Passed peacefully

at home

6th April, 2019

Aged 65 Years



Dearly loved wife of Dallas. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Janet and Felicity, Ian and Molly, and Margaret. Cherished Gardie of Evelyn, Hazel, and Jasper. Loved daughter of Bill and Joan Armstrong.



Those close to Kathryn are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service, to be held in Jesmond Park, this Friday 12th April, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm.



A gathering will follow this service at Heaton Birmingham Gardens Bowling Club.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
