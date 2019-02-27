Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay MEEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Frances MEEK

Notice Condolences

Kay Frances MEEK Notice
MEEK Kay Frances Late of

Charlestown

Passed away peacefully

surrounded by her loving family

25th February, 2019

Aged 71 Years



Dearly loved wife of Dennis. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharon and Warren, Steven (dec'd.), Rebecca and Ian. Cherished Grandma of Maddy, Nathan (dec'd.), Abby, Acacia, and Kale. Devoted daughter of Emily (dec'd.).



The family and friends of Kay are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Monday 4th March, 2019. Service commencing at 9:30am.



Kay's family wish to thank the Dr's and staff in ICU at John Hunter Hospital for their care.



'A Hui Hou Ka'Kou'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.