MEEK Kay Frances Late of
Charlestown
Passed away peacefully
surrounded by her loving family
25th February, 2019
Aged 71 Years
Dearly loved wife of Dennis. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharon and Warren, Steven (dec'd.), Rebecca and Ian. Cherished Grandma of Maddy, Nathan (dec'd.), Abby, Acacia, and Kale. Devoted daughter of Emily (dec'd.).
The family and friends of Kay are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Monday 4th March, 2019. Service commencing at 9:30am.
Kay's family wish to thank the Dr's and staff in ICU at John Hunter Hospital for their care.
'A Hui Hou Ka'Kou'
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019