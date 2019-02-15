|
|
AVARD KEITH FREDERICK Aged 93 years Of East Maitland Dearly loved husband of Barbara (Dec), father and father-in-law of Brad and Lee, Tim and Tracey, granddad of Matthew and Rebecca, David and Keren, and Jessica and great granddad of Jack, Isabelle, Lewis and Isaac. Keith's Family invite you to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St. Peter's Anglican Church, William St, East Maitland on Thursday 21st February, 2019 at 11 o'clock. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2019