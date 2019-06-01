Home
Kelvin Victor SHARP

Kelvin Victor SHARP
SHARP Kelvin Victor 'Kel'

26th May 2019

Aged 94 Years

Of Shoal Bay



The relatives and friends of Graham and Julie Sharp, Judith and Terry Collins, Wayne and Angela Sharp, Christine and Peter Toth, Greg Lord, Louise and Brett Mason, Dale and Natalie Sharp and their families, and the Sharp families, are invited to attend the Funeral Service for their dearly loved father, father-in-law, Gramps, brother and uncle



KEL SHARP



to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, cnr Church and Tomaree Streets, Nelson Bay on TUESDAY 4th June 2019 at 2:30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019
