Kenneth FIELD

FIELD Kenneth 'Ken'

18th April 2019

Late of Charlestown



Dearly loved husband of Ruth. Loving father and father-in-law of Stephen and Rosie, Vicki and Graham, Tracey and Dave, David and Amanda, Julie and Scott. Adored grandad of Gary and Muyuan, Haylee, Katie, Tom, Emma, Jesse, Meg, Layney, and Lucy. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



Aged 88 years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Ken's Life this Thursday, 18th April 2019 commencing 10.00am at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
