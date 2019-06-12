|
|
JENKINS KENNETH JOHN
Late of Floraville
Passed away peacefully
8th June 2019
Aged 93 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Jean Jenkins. Much loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Graeme, Paul and Mandy. Loving Pa of Matthew, Kathryn and Gareth, Andrew and Kylie, Shona and his great grandchildren Charlie, Lennon, and Lelo. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of KEN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 14th June 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 12, 2019