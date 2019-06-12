Home
KENNETH JOHN JENKINS

Late of Floraville

Passed away peacefully

8th June 2019

Aged 93 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Jean Jenkins. Much loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Graeme, Paul and Mandy. Loving Pa of Matthew, Kathryn and Gareth, Andrew and Kylie, Shona and his great grandchildren Charlie, Lennon, and Lelo. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of KEN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 14th June 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 12, 2019
