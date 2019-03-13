Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH MACDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH RAMSAY MACDONALD

Notice Condolences

KENNETH RAMSAY MACDONALD Notice
MACDONALD KENNETH RAMSAY

Late of MAROBA

Formerly of Charlestown and Coal Point

Passed away peacefully

Surrounded by his loving family

9th March 2019

Aged 89 years



Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec'd). Adored father of Helen, and Kay. Much loved grandfather of Christopher and Danielle and loving Poppy Ken to Olivia, Emily, Ella, Sophie, Luke, and Daniel. Treasured friend to Viv, Suzanne, Ben, Sou, Brooke and Damon and loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



KEN'S family invite you to join with them to celebrate his life at 10.00am on March 14, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church, 110 Main Rd, Cardiff Hts. In lieu of flowers donations to MAROBA may be made at the Service.



Heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the wonderful MAROBA team

for their love, friendship and

outstanding care for our Dad.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.