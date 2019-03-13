|
|
MACDONALD KENNETH RAMSAY
Late of MAROBA
Formerly of Charlestown and Coal Point
Passed away peacefully
Surrounded by his loving family
9th March 2019
Aged 89 years
Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec'd). Adored father of Helen, and Kay. Much loved grandfather of Christopher and Danielle and loving Poppy Ken to Olivia, Emily, Ella, Sophie, Luke, and Daniel. Treasured friend to Viv, Suzanne, Ben, Sou, Brooke and Damon and loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
KEN'S family invite you to join with them to celebrate his life at 10.00am on March 14, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church, 110 Main Rd, Cardiff Hts. In lieu of flowers donations to MAROBA may be made at the Service.
Heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the wonderful MAROBA team
for their love, friendship and
outstanding care for our Dad.
