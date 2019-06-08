Home
Kenneth Stewart FARRELL

Late of Valentine

Passed away

4th June, 2019

Aged 75 Years



Dearly loved husband of his darling wife Joan. Loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Jodie, Craig and Kelly. Loving Pop and Poppy of Chelsea, and Emalee, Bridie, and Chloe. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Patricia and Ian, Mike and Pam, Christine and Joe, Wayne and Robyn. Loving uncle of their families.



The family and friends of Ken are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont, this Thursday 13th June, 2019. Service commencing at 12:30pm.



'Always so loving, thoughtful and kind, what beautiful memories you leave behind'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019
