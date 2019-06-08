|
|
FARRELL Kenneth Stewart 'Ken'
Late of Valentine
Passed away
4th June, 2019
Aged 75 Years
Dearly loved husband of his darling wife Joan. Loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Jodie, Craig and Kelly. Loving Pop and Poppy of Chelsea, and Emalee, Bridie, and Chloe. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Patricia and Ian, Mike and Pam, Christine and Joe, Wayne and Robyn. Loving uncle of their families.
The family and friends of Ken are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont, this Thursday 13th June, 2019. Service commencing at 12:30pm.
'Always so loving, thoughtful and kind, what beautiful memories you leave behind'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019