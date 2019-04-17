|
|
SUTTON Kenneth 'Wayne' Passed away 14.4.2019 Aged 70 years Late of Maryland Formerly of Raymond Terrace Beloved husband of MARIAN. Loving father to KELLY, TANYA and KARINA. Much loved son of COLIN and JOAN (both dec.) A dear brother and brother-in-law of TREVOR and IRENE. Relatives and Friends of WAYNE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lance Boots Funerals, 3 Johnson Close, Raymond Terrace today WEDNESDAY, 17th April, 2019 at 2:00pm. A private cremation will follow. A special Thank You to all the staff of Hill Ward, Lake Macquarie Private Hospital for their care of Wayne. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 17, 2019