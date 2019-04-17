Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for KERRY NEIGHBOUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KERRY IRIS NEIGHBOUR

Notice Condolences

KERRY IRIS NEIGHBOUR Notice
NEIGHBOUR (nee Weekes) KERRY IRIS

Late of Tarro

Passed away peacefuly

With loving family by her side

12th April 2019

Aged 66 years



Dearly loved daughter of Win and Joe (dec'd) and step-daughter of Fred (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharon and Jason, Tracy and Jamie. Loving Grandma of Paige, Katelin, Taylah, and Roni. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Robert and Kerri and aunty of the Weekes and Neighbour families.



The Family and Friends of KERRY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service to be held in The Blackbutt Richley Reserve, Freyberg St, New Lambton tomorrow Thursday 18th April 2019, commencing at 10.00am.



Family request all those attending

to please wear something bright.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.