|
|
NEIGHBOUR (nee Weekes) KERRY IRIS
Late of Tarro
Passed away peacefuly
With loving family by her side
12th April 2019
Aged 66 years
Dearly loved daughter of Win and Joe (dec'd) and step-daughter of Fred (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharon and Jason, Tracy and Jamie. Loving Grandma of Paige, Katelin, Taylah, and Roni. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Robert and Kerri and aunty of the Weekes and Neighbour families.
The Family and Friends of KERRY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service to be held in The Blackbutt Richley Reserve, Freyberg St, New Lambton tomorrow Thursday 18th April 2019, commencing at 10.00am.
Family request all those attending
to please wear something bright.
