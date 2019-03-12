|
|
CROCK Fr Kevin CSsR Redemptorist Monastery, North Perth, WA. Died peacefully 8 March, 2019, aged 90. Brother of Des (dec), Noel (dec), Aileen (Sr Margaret Mary RNDM, dec), John (dec) and Peter. Beloved brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle. A faithful and tireless servant of Gospel who served the people of Australia as a Redemptorist for 69 years. Rest in Peace Family, friends, Religious and Clergy are warmly invited to celebrate the Requiem Mass for Fr Kevin at 2pm, Wednesday 13 March, Redemptorist Monastery, 190 Vincent Street, North Perth, WA. Bowra & O'Dea 08 9231 5199
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 12, 2019