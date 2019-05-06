|
|
LUNN Kevin James 'Cocky'
Late of
Belmont, Swansea
& Blacksmiths
Passed Peacefully
Aged 89 Years
Dearly loved husband of The Late Meryl & Formerly Georgette (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Gregory & Rosalie, Vickie, and Brad. Loved and adored grandfather and great-grandfather. Beloved son of Frank & Edna.
The family and friends of Kevin are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont, today Monday 6th May 2019 service commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 6, 2019