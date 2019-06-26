Home
KEVIN JAMES WEILEY

WEILEY KEVIN JAMES Aged 79 years

late of Newcastle

formerly of St Mary's and Taree

Much loved father and father in law of THERESA and MATT, KATHLEEN, DALE and BRYDIE. Loving Pop to KRISTOPHER, BENJAMIN, MICHAEL, NICHOLAS, EMILY, RYAN, BRITTNEY, MADELINE, EMMERSON and RICKARDD and great granddaughter MATILDA. Loved brother of JOHN, COLIN, CECIL (dec), CARMEL, NOREEN, MARION, JUDITH and VANESSA (dec). Son of CECIL and ELEANOR WEILEY.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield on FRIDAY the 28th June, 2019 at 2pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019
