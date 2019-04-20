|
O'Brien Kevin Passed away 15.04.2019 Aged 81 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved husband of LYNNE. Loving father and father-in-law to KIM and ROBERT, TRACEY and KEVIN, SCOTT, and TRUDI. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather to their FAMILIES. A loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle to MARIE, MIKE and FAMILY. A dear uncle and cousin to his extended FAMILIES. Family and Friends of KEVIN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Uniting Church cnr Cooper and Cumberland Sts., Cessnock this TUESDAY, 23.4.2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Palliative Care at Cessnock District Hospital may be left at the Church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019