REID Kevin Passed away peacefully 27.02.2019 Aged 85 Years Late of Bonnells Bay Formerly of Cessnock Beloved husband of JAN and VERA (dec'd). Loving father, step father, father-in-law, step father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather. A Caring brother, uncle and great uncle. Family and Friends of KEVIN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope this MONDAY, 04.03.2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations, to Calvary Mater Oncology Unit may be left at The Chapel. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
