SMITH Kevin James "Big Kev" Passed away peacefully on 20.03.2019 Aged 73 years Late of Weston Beloved partner of COLLEEN. Loving father to ANN, NEIL, KEVIN and ALAN (dec'd). Much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather to their families. Family and Friends of KEVIN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope on MONDAY1.4.2019 at 11:00am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
