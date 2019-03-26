Home
Allens Funerals
43 Dennison Street
Cooma, New South Wales 2630
02 6452 2094
Kevin Wallin


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Kevin Wallin Notice
Wallin

Kevin Cecil







passed away peacefully on Saturday, March16th 2019 at Tomaree Community Hospital, Nelson Bay, formerly of Regis The Gardens Corlette. Aged 94 years.





















loved Husband to Elizabeth (Deceased), father of Geoffery, Gregory, Graham and Jennifer.





















The relatives and friends of the late KEVIN CECIL WALLIN are invited to attend his funeral service to be held by the graveside in the Bombala Lawn Cemetery on Monday April 1st 2019 at 1:00 pm.

Allens Funerals Cooma 

02-64522094



























Allens Funerals

02-64522094
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
