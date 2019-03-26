|
|
Wallin
Kevin Cecil
passed away peacefully on Saturday, March16th 2019 at Tomaree Community Hospital, Nelson Bay, formerly of Regis The Gardens Corlette. Aged 94 years.
loved Husband to Elizabeth (Deceased), father of Geoffery, Gregory, Graham and Jennifer.
The relatives and friends of the late KEVIN CECIL WALLIN are invited to attend his funeral service to be held by the graveside in the Bombala Lawn Cemetery on Monday April 1st 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Allens Funerals Cooma
02-64522094
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 26, 2019