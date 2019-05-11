Home
WAGNER Frederick Hermann Passed away 7.5.2019 Aged 92 years Late of Beresfield Dearly loved husband of ROSE, for 60 years. Loving father & father-in-law of DALLAS & CAROL, BRADLEY & CATHY. Much loved grandfather to ASHLEIGH, REBEKAH, CAMERON, CAITLIN, JACKSON and ABAGAIL. Great grandfather of AVA. A dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the WAGNER and MAYTOM Families. Relatives and Friends of FRED are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield this MONDAY, 13.5.19 at 1:00pm. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019
