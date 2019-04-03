Home
Laurence Mathieson Whitworth MCCOWAN OAM

Laurence Mathieson Whitworth MCCOWAN OAM Notice
MCCOWAN Laurence Mathieson Whitworth OAM Laurie

Late of

Elermore Vale

Passed away peacefully at home

surrounded by his loving family

Aged 82 Years



Dearly loved husband of Olive. Much loved father and father-in-law of Annette and Rod, Kerrie and Wayne, Leanne and PJ. Loving Pa of Rebekah, Matthew, Kristiaan, Samantha, Ben, James, and Liam and great grandfather of Louie. Loved brother of Margaret.



The family and friends of Laurie are warmly invited to attend his Funeral, to be held in the Baptist Church, Main Rd., Cardiff Heights, this Saturday 6th April, 2019. Service commencing at 10:30am. A private cremation will follow.



In lieu of flowers donation to Compassion Australia can be left at the service in Laurie's memory.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
