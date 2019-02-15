|
|
SALISBURY LEAH 'Lea'
Aged 84 Years
Late of Bulahdelah
Partner of TREVOR much loved mother and mother-in-law of DAVID and CATRINE, JENNIFER (dec) and MARGARET, Nanna Lea of ADAM, RUTH, ANDREW, CHRIS and CADE and great grandmother of her family. Sister of ADRIAN and loved member of the RIPLEY and SALISBURY families.
The family and friends of LEAH are warmly invited to the Service in the East Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield on MONDAY, 18th February, 2019 at 11.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2019