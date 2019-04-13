Home
Resources
More Obituaries for LEE CRADDOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEE CHARLES CRADDOCK

Notice Condolences

LEE CHARLES CRADDOCK Notice
CRADDOCK LEE CHARLES

Late of Warners Bay

Passed away peacefully

Surrounded by his loving family

11th April 2019

Aged 68 years



Dearly loved husband of Kaye. Much loved father of Kellie, Sally and father-in-law of Matthew. Loving Pa of Charlotte, Lucy, Eve, and Joe. Loved brother of Terry, brother-in-law and fond uncle of Scott, Troy, Brett, Ben, Casey, Madi, and Savanna. Loving son and son-in-law.



LEE was a good friend to many and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.



The Family and Friends of LEE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Wednesday 17th April 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to H.M.R.I. for Cancer Research may be made at the Service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.