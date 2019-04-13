|
CRADDOCK LEE CHARLES
Late of Warners Bay
Passed away peacefully
Surrounded by his loving family
11th April 2019
Aged 68 years
Dearly loved husband of Kaye. Much loved father of Kellie, Sally and father-in-law of Matthew. Loving Pa of Charlotte, Lucy, Eve, and Joe. Loved brother of Terry, brother-in-law and fond uncle of Scott, Troy, Brett, Ben, Casey, Madi, and Savanna. Loving son and son-in-law.
LEE was a good friend to many and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
The Family and Friends of LEE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Wednesday 17th April 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to H.M.R.I. for Cancer Research may be made at the Service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019