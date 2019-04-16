|
WMRLFC Cheetahs ex players and supporters We wish to advise the sad passing of LEE "Crash" CRADDOCK after a courageous battle with illness. Crash was a former player, friend and member of the above club. He will be sadly missed by all his mates. Rest In Peace Crash Please refer to the family notice for funeral arrangements. Request all members able to attend Crash's funeral to wear their Cheetah's polo shirt. K. Wilson President I. Harrison Secretary
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 16, 2019