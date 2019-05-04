Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonnard CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonnard CAMPBELL

Notice Condolences

Leonnard CAMPBELL Notice
Campbell LEONNARD JOSEPH "LEN" Passed away peacefully 29th April 2019 (Ex Newsagent of Toronto) Aged 85 Years Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Kori, Michael and Christine, Louise and Darryl. Loving Pop and great Pop of Mark, Ashlea, Alexandra, Tyler, Jordan, Simon, Sarah, Sienna, Mason, Ary, Magnus, Willow and Freya. Relatives and friends of Len are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life with a Requiem Mass to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Wangi Road, Kilaben Bay this Monday morning 6th May 2019 at 10.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.