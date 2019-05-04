|
Campbell LEONNARD JOSEPH "LEN" Passed away peacefully 29th April 2019 (Ex Newsagent of Toronto) Aged 85 Years Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Kori, Michael and Christine, Louise and Darryl. Loving Pop and great Pop of Mark, Ashlea, Alexandra, Tyler, Jordan, Simon, Sarah, Sienna, Mason, Ary, Magnus, Willow and Freya. Relatives and friends of Len are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life with a Requiem Mass to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Wangi Road, Kilaben Bay this Monday morning 6th May 2019 at 10.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019