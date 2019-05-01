Home
SALMON (Nee: Lunn) Lesley Late of Cardiff South

Passed Away

24th April 2019

Aged 80 Years



Dearly loved wife of Ronald (dec'd), mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Annette, Kim, Leanne and Norm, Karen and John. Cherished grandmother to Troy, Jacqui, Nick, Lara, Samantha, James, Daniel, Nicole, Blake, Luke, and Ashley. Loved and adored great-grandmother to Charlotte, Preston, Max, Zayne, and Violet.



The family and friends of Lesley are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont, this Friday 3rd May 2019 service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 1, 2019
