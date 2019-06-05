Home
Leslie Arthur WIELAND

Leslie Arthur WIELAND
WIELAND Leslie Arthur Late of Bolton Point

Passed peacefully

31st May 2019

Aged 93 years



Dearly loved husband of Mary (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Cathy and Colin, Paul, and June. A cherished Grandfather to Luke, Duncan, Andrew, Stuart, Emma-Lea, Kathleen, Kirby, and Angela, and their partners, and a Great Grandfather to Jett, Jax, Sophie, Lachlan, Chelsea, Isaac, Samuel, Clementine, Matilda and Edward. Much loved uncle.



The family and friends of Leslie are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Thursday 6th June 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 5, 2019
