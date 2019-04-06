Home
Leslie Clarence SHARROCK

Leslie Clarence SHARROCK Notice
SHARROCK Leslie Clarence Late of Charlestown

Passed away peacefully surrounded

by his loving family

4th April, 2019

Aged 94 Years



Dearly loved husband of Edna (dec'd). Much loved brother of Lilian, Melva, Mary, June, (all dec'd), and cherished brother of Ron. Loving brother-in-law of Joyce, and a much loved uncle, great uncle and great great uncle to his nieces and nephews.



The family and friends of Les are warmly invited to attend His Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont this Wednesday 10th April, 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



'In Loving Memory'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
