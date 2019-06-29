|
|
COXON Leslie Robert "Les" Passed away 15.6.2019 Aged 85 years Late of Morpeth Formerly of Williamtown Beloved husband of RHELMA. Loving father and father-in-law of LEANNE & TIM, JENNY & MICHAEL. Much loved grandfather to ROWAN, JORDAN & NICOLA, HAYDEN & REBECCA, JOSH, DOM, & GAB. Relatives and Friends of LES are respectfully advised his private Funeral Service took place on Thursday June 27th, 2019. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019