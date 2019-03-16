Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for LESLIE ELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LESLIE GEORGE ELL

Notice Condolences

LESLIE GEORGE ELL Notice
ELL LESLIE GEORGE

Late of Warners Bay, formerly of Dudley

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by his side

12th March 2019

Aged 83 years



Wonderful husband to Ros. Special father and father-in-law of Jason and Amanda, and Lisa. Adored Pop of Jessie, Sophie, Blake, and Layla. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Special friend to Leo and Sandy Klein, Peter and Gina Horn.



The Family and Friends of LES are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Wednesday 20th March 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.