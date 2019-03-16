|
|
ELL LESLIE GEORGE
Late of Warners Bay, formerly of Dudley
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by his side
12th March 2019
Aged 83 years
Wonderful husband to Ros. Special father and father-in-law of Jason and Amanda, and Lisa. Adored Pop of Jessie, Sophie, Blake, and Layla. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Special friend to Leo and Sandy Klein, Peter and Gina Horn.
The Family and Friends of LES are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Wednesday 20th March 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019